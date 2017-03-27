A Comedian And Folk Artist Hit The Road in The 'Folk Hero & Funny Guy' Trailer

For years on HBO's, Alex Karpovsky has played Ray, the grouchiest coffee shop owner in New York City. He gets to channel a little bit of Ray and his peculiar obsessions in the new trailer for, which pairs him up withandstar, Wyatt Russell, who seems to be everywhere lately.I remember this when it launched a Kickstarter campaign a few years ago, spear-headed by writer/director and comedian, Jeff Grace. The film follows Paul (Karpovsky), an unsuccessful stand-up comedian who reconnects with his successful folk artist pal Jason (Russell), and accepts a gig opening for him on tour. While on the road they meet and bring in to the trio a new folk act ('s Meredith Hagner), but soon learn that Jason has ulterior motives behind this trip.A lot of funny people pop up in this, such as Melanie Lynskey, Michael Ian Black, Hannah Simone, and David Cross, which isn't a surprise given Grace's background.opens May 12th.