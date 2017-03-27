3/27/2017
A Comedian And Folk Artist Hit The Road in The 'Folk Hero & Funny Guy' Trailer
For years on HBO's Girls, Alex Karpovsky has played Ray, the grouchiest coffee shop owner in New York City. He gets to channel a little bit of Ray and his peculiar obsessions in the new trailer for Folk Hero & Funny Guy, which pairs him up with Everybody Wants Some and Table 19 star, Wyatt Russell, who seems to be everywhere lately.
I remember this when it launched a Kickstarter campaign a few years ago, spear-headed by writer/director and comedian, Jeff Grace. The film follows Paul (Karpovsky), an unsuccessful stand-up comedian who reconnects with his successful folk artist pal Jason (Russell), and accepts a gig opening for him on tour. While on the road they meet and bring in to the trio a new folk act (Search Party's Meredith Hagner), but soon learn that Jason has ulterior motives behind this trip.
A lot of funny people pop up in this, such as Melanie Lynskey, Michael Ian Black, Hannah Simone, and David Cross, which isn't a surprise given Grace's background. Folk Hero & Funny Guy opens May 12th.