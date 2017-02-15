2/15/2017
'Zero Dark Thirty' Writer Developing Series On 2016 Presidential Election
As an example of just how crazy the 2016 Presidential election truly was; the last couple of days have seen people finally begin to talk about the possibility of Donald Trump colluding with a foreign adversary to rig our election. For months that was deemed just a little too wild of an idea when you had the host of The Apprentice saying racist or sexist things on a daily basis; or getting caught on camera admitting to sexually abusive behavior. And while we are all living in a version of Hell with him in office right now, others are seeing this as an opportunity, and one of those is Academy Award winning screenwriter, Mark Boal.
Deadline reports Boal, who wrote The Hurt Locker, Zero Dark Thirty, and Kathryn Bigelow's upcoming Detroit riots movie, is teaming with uber-producer Megan Ellison on a limited series about the 2016 election. Boal will be working from research assembled by former New York Times editor Hugh Lindgren and a team of investigative journalists. Boal has often spent years researching his material to an exacting degree, but it's hard to argue with the results.
This is still very early on so who knows when we'll see it. Honestly, the longer it takes the better because we are only three weeks into an Administration that already feels like it has been three damn years. I'm sure Boal will also delve into the Clinton campaign and their arrogance that led to things going so wrong. There are likely to be some big revelations that emerge while Boal is researching, and I won't lie that I hope one of them leads to Trump's impeachment. Sounds like a great series finale to me.