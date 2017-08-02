2/08/2017
Zack Snyder On The "Great Drama" Of 'Justice League'
Like Zack Snyder or not, and probably most of you don't, he's going to be part of the DCEU for some time to come. That means guiding the direction of the Justice League and the greatest assemblage of superheroes ever. Even he can't screw up Wonder Woman, Batman, the Flash, Aquaman, Cyborg, and Superman fighting bad guys, right? Everything we've seen up to this point looks incredibly cool. How could it not?
In an interview with Total Film, Snyder talked about what it's like directing a movie with so many iconic heroes all in one place. How will the team get along? And will it be "fun", something nobody accused 'Batman v Superman' of being?
"One of the more rewarding aspects of creating Justice League was having fun exploring the dynamic between this diverse group of larger-than-life characters with disparate backgrounds, ethics, and unique perspectives all trying to come together and work as a team. [Their dynamic] not only offers an opportunity for great drama and complex relationships, but it also often results in great fun. It’s an exciting concept to explore and it only gets better when you add the component of our incredibly talented cast – their chemistry really adds to that dynamic."
I always find Snyder's answers super vague, like they could apply to just about any movie he's ever worked on. I think he said the same thing about Sucker Punch. That said, it should be a total softball to make Justice League one of the biggest movies of the year. If he can't get the fanboys happy this time then there will be no more defending him at all. Justice League opens November 17th.