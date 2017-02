Zack Snyder On The "Great Drama" Of 'Justice League'

Like Zack Snyder or not, and probably most of you don't, he's going to be part of the DCEU for some time to come. That means guiding the direction of theand the greatest assemblage of superheroes ever. Even he can't screw up Wonder Woman, Batman, the Flash, Aquaman, Cyborg, and Superman fighting bad guys, right? Everything we've seen up to this point looks incredibly cool. How could it not?In an interview with Total Film , Snyder talked about what it's like directing a movie with so many iconic heroes all in one place. How will the team get along? And will it be "fun", something nobody accused ' Batman v Superman ' of being?I always find Snyder's answers super vague, like they could apply to just about any movie he's ever worked on. I think he said the same thing about. That said, it should be a total softball to make Justice League one of the biggest movies of the year. If he can't get the fanboys happy this time then there will be no more defending him at all.opens November 17th.