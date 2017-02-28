2/28/2017
Xenomorphs Are Unleashed In Killer 'Alien: Covenant' Trailer
The trailers for Alien: Covenant we've seen have mostly been without bloodshed, and certainly without a look at the monsters the new crew will be dealing with. Even the five-minute prequel released days ago was just a chance to learn more about the people who will likely be monster food at some point. Well, all of that changes now because the xenomorphs are here and they are looking meaner than ever.
The new-look xenomorphs are bigger and nastier but no less dangerous, and it's clear that Ridley Scott is truly going back to the franchise's horror roots with this one. We'll get to sit and watch as an absolutely sick cast gets carved up, shredded, or worse, implanted, and it should be a darn sight better than the unfocused Prometheus was. Let's hope. Here's the synopsis:
Ridley Scott returns to the universe he created, with ALIEN: COVENANT, a new chapter in his groundbreaking ALIEN franchise. The crew of the colony ship Covenant, bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world. When they uncover a threat beyond their imagination, they must attempt a harrowing escape.
Starring Michael Fassbender in dual roles, plus Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup, Danny McBride, Demián Bichir, Carmen Ejogo, Amy Seimetz, Jussie Smollett, Callie Hernandez, Nathaniel Dean, Alexander England, and Benjamin Rigby, Alien: Covenant opens May 19th.