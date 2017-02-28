Xenomorphs Are Unleashed In Killer 'Alien: Covenant' Trailer

The trailers forwe've seen have mostly been without bloodshed, and certainly without a look at the monsters the new crew will be dealing with. Even the five-minute prequel released days ago was just a chance to learn more about the people who will likely be monster food at some point. Well, all of that changes now because the xenomorphs are here and they are looking meaner than ever.The new-look xenomorphs are bigger and nastier but no less dangerous, and it's clear that Ridley Scott is truly going back to the franchise's horror roots with this one. We'll get to sit and watch as an absolutely sick cast gets carved up, shredded, or worse, implanted, and it should be a darn sight better than the unfocusedwas. Let's hope. Here's the synopsis:Starring Michael Fassbender in dual roles, plus Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup, Danny McBride, Demián Bichir, Carmen Ejogo, Amy Seimetz, Jussie Smollett, Callie Hernandez, Nathaniel Dean, Alexander England, and Benjamin Rigby,opens May 19th.