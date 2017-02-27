2/27/2017
Win Passes To A Free Screening Of 'Personal Shopper' Starring Kristen Stewart
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advances screening of Personal Shopper, starring Kristen Stewart and directed by Olivier Assayas.
SYNOPSIS: Following her César Award-winning performance in Clouds of SIls Maria, Kristen Stewart reteams with acclaimed director Olivier Assayas for this mesmerizing 21st century ghost story. By day, American in Paris Maureen (Stewart) works as a personal shopper, motor-biking around the city buying up deluxe couture for a jet-setting celebrity client. By night, she attempts to channel the spirits of the dead, hoping to make contact with her recently deceased twin brother. When Maureen begins receiving a series of chilling, increasingly sinister text messages, it seems she may have made contact—but with whom? And what do they want? This seductive, mind-scrambling mystery is a riveting showcase for one of this generation’s most adventurous actresses.
The screening takes place on Monday, March 13th at 7:30pm at Landmark E Street. If you'd like a chance to attend, simply complete the Rafflecopter contest form below. Winners will be selected on Friday, March 3rd and contacted by email. Good luck!
Personal Shopper opens March 17th.
