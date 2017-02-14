2/14/2017
Win Passes To A Free Screening Of Jordan Peele's 'Get Out'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of Get Out, the new horror from Jordan Peele, one half of Key & Peele. The film stars David Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Bradley Whitford, Catherine Keener, Caleb Landry Jones, and Lakeith Stanfield.
SYNOPSIS: A young black man visits his white girlfriend's diverse family estate only to learn that many of its black residents have gone missing, and the horrible truth when another frantic African-American warns him to "get out." It becomes clear that this is easier said than done.
The screening takes place on Tuesday, February 21st at 7:30pm at AMC Mazza Gallerie. If you'd like a chance to attend, simply complete the Rafflecopter contest form below. Winners of one Admit-Two pass will be chosen on Friday, February 17th. Good luck!
Get Out opens February 24th. You can check out our early review here.
