2/22/2017
Will Ferrell Says No Plans For 'Step Brothers' Sequel
After the mediocre sequels to Zoolander and Anchorman you'd think people would stop asking about Step Brothers 2. The original comedy starred Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly and I'll be honest I think it's a little overrated. Funny, but hardly worth doing another. However there are scores of fans who feel differently and hold out hope their pleas will be answered. Well, don't hold your breath.
Speaking with Rolling Stone, Ferrell says a sequel isn't in the cards, but has a pretty good reason for it...
“You have to resist the temptation. It’s just tough because the things everyone wants you to do sequels of are special because there’s not a sequel of it. I guess we’ll see, but as of now there are no plans. We just don’t want to be doing sequels of everything.”
Thank you, I'm glad somebody said it. Can't a movie be great and just be left on its own? One of the reasons I still hold Old School in such high regard is that they didn't do another one. On the other hand my love for Zoolander has swirled down the toilet the sequel was so lame.
Not that Ferrell is against sequels. Obviously, he can't be with his track record, and he has no regrets over Anchorman 2 even though many left disappointed...
“I think we personally feel great about what we did with ‘Anchorman 2'. And I think there are actually some people who like it more than the original. But then you always get that little bit of people saying, ‘Awww, why’d they have to do that?’ ”
You'll be able to get your Ferrell/Reilly fix when they wrap on Holmes & Watson, which as you might have guessed is based on the detective duo. Ferrell also has a sequel to Daddy's Home in the works.