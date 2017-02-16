Will Ferrell & Amy Poehler Bet It All In First Trailer For 'The House'

With the exception of, which has a sequel on the way that might include Mel Gibson, Will Ferrell comedies have gone from being sure-fire hits to a bunch of maybes. But if there's one thing everybody loves it's when Ferrell reunites with a fellow SNL veteran, and in the case ofhe'll be teaming with Amy Poehler for the first time sinceFerrell and Poehler star as a couple who lose their kid's college fund, so to make some cash they start an illegal gambling operation. Score! This actually looks really funny, thanks in part to what looks like a crazy role for Jason Mantzoukas as Ferrell's gambling-addict buddy.Also starring Ryan Simpkins withwriter Andrew J. Cohen making his directorial debut,opens June 30th.