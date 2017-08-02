Watch New 'Iron Fist' Clip Showing Colleen Wing In Action





Iron Fist hits the Netflix March 17th.

The latest member of the “Defenders Universe,” Iron Fist is about to have his own show debut next month on Netflix. The latest trailer dropped yesterday for the upcoming show. Finn Jones will play Danny Rand, the billionaire orphan, who returns home after fifteen years of being presumed dead to reclaim his parents' company while juggling the role as the Iron Fist.While much attention has been on Finn Jones as Danny Rand/Iron Fist, he’ll also have a partner this time around, Colleen Wing. Toward the end of the season finale ofClaire Temple picked up a flyer from a self-defense class to be taught by Colleen Wing. Comic fans know that Wing will eventually team up with Misty Knight (Simone Missick) and form their own detective agency and are known as the “Daughters of the Dragon.” Wing will make her debut inad be played by Jessica Henwick. Netflix released the first clip on Colleen Wing in action.