Watch: 'Alien: Covenant' Prologue Serves The Crew's "Last Supper"

"I'm feeling queasy", says James Franco's character near the beginning of 'Last Supper', a nearly 5-minute-long prologue to. We were promised a sneak peek during tonight's episode of, and it has arrived right on time. And with it come the uneasy feeling that Franco's queasiness is a sign of something awful about to happen to him, like maybe there's a xenomorph rumbling around in his stomach and not the evening's dessert.The short is actually directed by Ridley Scott's son, Luke, who you might recall directed the sci-fi action flicklast year. It serves as a lead-in to the actual movie and features nearly every character as they have one last party before entering cryosleep. Presumably things will pick up right from the point they start waking up.Starring Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup, Danny McBride, Demián Bichir, Carmen Ejogo, Amy Seimetz, Jussie Smollett, Callie Hernandez, Nathaniel Dean, Alexander England, and Benjamin Rigby,opens May 19th.