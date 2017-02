Vince Vaughn Joins The Rock In Movie On WWE Superstar, Paige

I'm still a little shocked that a movie on WWE superstar Paige is being made , and that it's a legit project not something slapped together by Vince McMahon. She comes from one of the great wrestling families, and the film is being treated like a huge deal with Dwayne Johnson producing and playing a small role, not to mention MGM paying a hefty sum for the rights. And with that investment comes an impressive cast that includes Nick Frost, Lena Headey, Florence Pugh as Paige, Jack Lowden as her brother, and now Vince Vaughn.Titled, the film is written and directed byandstar, Stephen Merchant. It centers on Paige and her family of professional wrestlers that includes her father, mother, and brother, who all earn a living performing in tiny venues. When the kids get a chance to try out for the WWE, they learn that it demands more from them than they ever thought possible. If you know Paige's current status with WWE then you know she's had some trouble handling her fame. That may be a recurring them in the movie, actually, as Vaughn will play a wrestler from the '80s who squandered his fortune and celebrity.We'll see Vaughn next at the Oscars whereis nominated for Best Picture. Vaughn and Johnson last starred together in thesequel,