2/06/2017
'Trolls' Director Mike Mitchell Takes Over 'The LEGO Movie Sequel'
With The LEGO Batman Movie just a few days away, it's time to turn to one of the movies it supplanted over at Warner Bros. That would be The LEGO Movie Sequel, which doesn't arrive for a few years since 'LEGO Batman' and The LEGO Ninjago Movie were pushed ahead of it. But it seems there are some serious creative hurdles the film has yet to conquer, and now we're learning of a new director that has come aboard.
Variety reports Trolls and Shrek director Mike Mitchell will take the helm of The LEGO Movie Sequel, replacing Rob Schrab who came on in 2015. Mitchell brings a ton of experience so I don't necessarily think hiring him is a step down, but he is definitely more of a traditional filmmaker than Schrab who worked on episodes of Community, The Sarah Silverman Program, and The LEGO Movie theme park adventure. Of greater concern is the rewrite from Matt Fogel, writer of Big Mommas: Like Father Like Son. Schrab left due to creative differences, and one has to think it has something to do with Fogel's script.
Reason to worry? Phil Lord and Chris Miller were the driving force behind the first movie, and while they are still on board as producers their creative influence seems to be waning. The LEGO Movie Sequel opens February 8th 2019.