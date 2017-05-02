Trailer & Super Bowl Spot For 'Life' With Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson, And Ryan Reynolds





Child 44. The film, which looks like Alien meets Event Horizon, takes place on an international space station where a discovery of new life has deadly consequences. Here's the synopsis: Basically this movie is made up of people who have all found success with Reynolds before, because at the helm is Safe House director, Daniel Espinosa, who would please like for you to forget he directed. The film, which looks likemeets, takes place on an international space station where a discovery of new life has deadly consequences. Here's the synopsis:



Life tells the story of the six-member crew of the International Space Station that is on the cutting edge of one of the most important discoveries in human history: the first evidence of extraterrestrial life on Mars. As the crew begins to conduct research, their methods end up having unintended consequences and the life form proves more intelligent than anyone ever expected.



Life hits theaters on March 24th.





Unlike previous years we are seeing a number of studios attempt to get a jump on the crowded Super Bowl field by dropping their TV spot early, and the next one to do so is Sony Pictures. They've released the new spot for, the sci-fi horror featuring Ryan Reynolds, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Rebecca Ferguson with a script bywriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. Plenty of reason to be excited over this one.