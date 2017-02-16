Trailer For Adam Sandler's 'Sandy Wexler' Takes Us Back To The '90s

As Adam Sandler burns through his Netflix deal at an extraordinary clip, the latest,, looks like the one that took the least amount of time to make. Actually, if there's anything good to say about the '90s-set Los Angeles comedy it's that it at least appears authentically of the era. Or maybe it's just the jokes feel old and stale. Probably the latter.Sandler has surrounded himself with Jennifer Hudson, Kevin James, Terry Crews, Lamorne Morris, Nick Swardson, Rob Schneider, Jane Seymour, Aaron Neville, and Arsenio Hall. The newbies must feel screwed they aren't getting the free exotic location Sandler usually takes his co-stars on. Sorry, this one looks positively domestic. Here's the synopsis:Ugh.hits Netflix on April 14th.