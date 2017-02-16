2/16/2017
Trailer For Adam Sandler's 'Sandy Wexler' Takes Us Back To The '90s
As Adam Sandler burns through his Netflix deal at an extraordinary clip, the latest, Sandy Wexler, looks like the one that took the least amount of time to make. Actually, if there's anything good to say about the '90s-set Los Angeles comedy it's that it at least appears authentically of the era. Or maybe it's just the jokes feel old and stale. Probably the latter.
Sandler has surrounded himself with Jennifer Hudson, Kevin James, Terry Crews, Lamorne Morris, Nick Swardson, Rob Schneider, Jane Seymour, Aaron Neville, and Arsenio Hall. The newbies must feel screwed they aren't getting the free exotic location Sandler usually takes his co-stars on. Sorry, this one looks positively domestic. Here's the synopsis:
Sandy Wexler is a talent manager working in Los Angeles in the 1990s who diligently represents a group of eccentric clients on the fringes of show business. His single-minded devotion is put to the test when he falls in love with his newest client, Courtney Clarke, a tremendously talented singer who he discovers at an amusement park.
Ugh. Sandy Wexler hits Netflix on April 14th.