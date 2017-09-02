2/09/2017
Tom Hanks Spies On Emma Watson In New Trailer For 'The Circle'
Oh yay, another movie about the dangers of technology and the lack of privacy the Internet affords us? And you thought those went out of style in the '90s with The Net, but instead they've actually grown in prominence as we delve deeper into an interconnected social media existence. And that seems to be what James Ponsoldt is looking to tackle in his adaptation of Dave Eggers's book, The Circle, a tech thriller with top notch cast.
Emma Watson, Tom Hanks, and John Boyega star in the film about a promising young recruit at a Google-esque tech firm, who learns their push for complete transparency comes with some dangerous consequences. Here is the synopsis:
Based on the international best-seller by Dave Eggers, The Circle is a thrilling modern morality tale starring Emma Watson, Tom Hanks, and John Boyega. As she rises through the ranks of the world’s largest tech and social media company, The Circle, Mae (Watson) is encouraged by company founder Eamon Bailey (Hanks) to live her life with complete transparency. But no one is really safe when everyone is watching.
I'm finding it tough to get excited about this one despite the cast and one of my favorite directors in Ponsoldt. This looks coldly impersonal for him, and completely unlike what we've seen in Smashed, The Spectacular Now, and The End of the Tour.
The Circle opens on April 28th.