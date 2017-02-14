Thor Is Still A Horrible Roommate In 'Team Thor: Pt. 2'

Marvel doesn't do One-Shots anymore, but maybe they should. At least if they're as good as Team Thor was. The comedy short debuted at Comic-Con last year and it was probably the funniest thing Marvel's ever done, showing that Thor was busy duringmaking his roommate Darry's life miserable.Well now on Valentine's Day we've been treated to the unexpected followup, Team Thor: Pt. 2, and Thor is still not the guy you want paying half the rent. Not if he's going to do it with Asgardian trinkets of questionable value, anyway. It's way too short but that's only because I want to see more! I could watch an entire movie with these two.