This Week In DC TV: Star City Gets Its Own “Very Important Episode”

We should have known that this week’swas going to be something different as soon as we saw the “Parental Advisory Disclaimer” at the beginning of the episode. That’s usually shown just before a huge zombie attack on The Walking Dead, but if it’s on a show like Arrow, then you already know this week’s going to be a big deal.Today’s episode focuses on gun violence and all the political/personal/moral ramifications that go along with it. While Oliver is carrying on his day job at the mayor of Star City, a gunman shows up and starts opening fire with an AR-15 and starts firing indiscriminately at all the staff there. Thea (who’s finally back from hiding), Oliver, and Rene avoid being hit, but they are the lucky ones. It’s up to Team Arrow to try and investigate who this guy is and why he decided to murder innocent civilians.In the Arrow Cave, where they have confiscated the weapon, members of the team engage in a fierce gun control debate that echoes what you would see any given day on your Facebook timeline. Curtis plays you liberal friend on Facebook, voicing all the reasons needed for gun control. Rene, your conservative friend screaming to the high heavens why everyone should carry a weapon. As Curtis echoes the Black Lives Matter point that as a black man, he’s three times more likely to be killed than Rene, it comes across weird. Yes, it’s true that African Americans statistically are more likely to be killed than a white person, but Rene is Hispanic and the same argument applies similarly to him, statically speaking. Felicity is bothered by it as they are talking about the issue instead of trying to solve the crime.As the Green Arrow, Oliver tries to do some vigilante work at night and investigate the weapon. He questions a member of the Bertinelli crime family about the AR-15 (as that criminal group primarily deals using that weapon). After confirming they had nothing to do with the shooting, we get a surprise cameo by Vigilante, who quickly murders the criminal. Vigilante even comments to Oliver about the simplicity of gun use when dispatching the criminal by saying “the only difference between us is that I use a more efficient weapon.” But they do in fact, do some investigating. Turns out the gunman is a man named James Edlund. James was just a regular guy with no criminal record. However, his wife and two daughters were killed in a mass shooting upon the failure of the Star City Gun Registry, which the city council voted down. In effect, the cycle of violence is perpetuating itself.As mayor, Oliver provides the press with the name of the shooter, offers “thoughts and prayers,” and vows to bring the man to justice. Oliver is then asked by the press on his own thoughts about gun control. For the first time, Oliver, who as the Green Arrow is in complete control and excels at leadership, is a deer in the headlights. His political acumen is not as good as his Salmon Ladder skills. After his failure with the press Quinten and Thea sit with him and tell him that this issue is too big for The Green Arrow, but it’s something that Mayor Oliver Queen could handle. It’s time for him to flex his political muscles.Oliver meets with the local councilwoman who killed the gun registry. She parrots the usual NRA talking points about gun registries, the second amendments, etc. Oliver retorts with his own talking points as well. However, Oliver states that this is an issue that the two of them are going to fix, and they are going to fix it together. Felicity manages to uncover a gun violence support group that Edlund went to and ends Curtis and Rene to try and figure out where the guys are. Rene and Curtis continue their gun debate. Rene tells Curtis that the reason he is so pro-gun is that if he had a gun, his wife would still be alive. In tonight’s flashbacks, we get to see Rene’s history. He was a married, loving family man. He had a gun (he used to live in The Glades), and his wife had an addiction. After confronting his wife about using, he took her stash. Later on that night his wife’s dealer held her at gunpoint and even though Rene was able to get to his safe in time to kill the assailant, his wife did not survive the encounter and he lost custody of his daughter as a result of the unsafe environment. After confirming with one of the gun violence support group people where Edlund is hiding, hey head to his home (). The find out that his next target is a hospital where all the shot victims are trying to recover.Oliver, still negotiating with the councilwoman get the call from Curtis about the target and leaves the negotiation prematurely. Now we think it’s because he’s going to show up as The Green Arrow to stop another mass shooting. Instead, he shows up as Mayor Queen and actually is able to talk him out of killing everyone in the hospital. In the aftermath, Oliver and the councilwoman manage to agree on a gun control law that all sides can get behind.Curtis and Rene, even though they are on opposite sides of the gun debate politically, are still friends and always will be friends. Curtis tells Rene that he Googles his family history after their last argument and knows where Rene’s daughter is. He offers his help in getting Rene a lawyer so that he can get custody of his daughter. The episode ends with a candlelight vigil for those killed in the mass shooting, something we are all too familiar with and Oliver announces the Star City Firearms Freedom Act.Next week, a fan-favorite returns.