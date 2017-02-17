This Week In DC TV: Star City Gets Its Own “Very Important Episode”

Supergirl: “Luthors”





While last week was full of aliens as we had a White Martians vs Supergirl and co storyline, this week’s episode instead focused on family dynamics and the return of primary antagonist Lillian Luthor. We actually haven’t seen her since the mid-season finale when she tried to use a bioweapon against all aliens that existed on Earth. She would have succeeded if not for her step-daughter Lena turning against her and helping Kara save the day.





The episode begins at our favorite alien bar where the gang is all hanging and enjoying a drink. Today’s the big day where Alex introduces everyone to her new beau. Because she hasn’t come out to everyone, it’s a little bit of a surprise (and happiness and acceptance of course). Hank Henshaw reveals that he’s always known it about her. After all, he can read minds. He states it would be inappropriate to talk about it after reading her mind. Mon-El reveals is a little surprised that on Earth LGBT is not as wildly accepted as it is on Daxam. He even comments, “the more, the merrier.”





Meanwhile, Lilian about to go to trial and her daughter dealing with it. Kara being Lana’s friend, tells her to have a heart to heart with her mother. She might be a deranged genocidal supervillain, but she’s still her mother. Family always supports and loves each other, no matter how crazy they are. While the two talk, Lillian reveals to her step-daughter that she is actually the result of an affair that Lilian’s husband had with another woman (her biological mother). Upon Lena’s mother’s death, the Luthor’s took her in to raise her, but of course, that didn’t sit well for Lillian, who did not treat Lena well growing up. She offers a second chance to help their relationship. Lena rolls the ice and agrees.





Elsewhere, John, Lillian’s Kryptonite-powered cyborg henchman receives a package in his cell containing his Kryptonite heart. The next day is the big day for Lillian’s trial and John is there to be a character witness. Instead, he uses his powers in the courtroom to help Lillian escape. The big problem is that all evidence is pointing to Lena. Even though she despises her mother for her crimes, she’s still a Luthor and as a result is prime suspect #1.





As both the police and the media are turning against Lana, Kara is her staunchest defender. Kara goes to bat with her editor who wants to run a hit piece on Lena Luthor, which brings her, even more, conflict with James as he sides with the editor. The police have arrested also Lena as a suspect. To make matters worse for her Lillian broke into the prison to the prison in an attempt to recruit her daughter to join Project Cadmus. Another big issue is that John’s Kryptonite heart is starting to overload his body and he’s pretty much a ticking time bomb.





Kara manages to convince Winn to use DEO resources to help exonerate Lena, and we see hat the evidence that got her arrested was actually doctored. Turns out, Cyborg Superman was the one who actually gave John his Kryptonite heart, not Lena. With that news, Kara tracks Lena down after tracing John’s Kryptonite to where they meet up at one of Lex Luthor’s secret facilities as Lilian is trying to get some weapons. Great Easter Egg showing Lex Luthor’s famous “battle suit” for the comics. Kara is left fighting both Cyborg Superman and John. However, John’s Kryptonite heart overloads and causes an explosion. Lucky for Kara, she escapes with Lena.





The next day, Lena is exonerated and the newspaper does an article praising her. Kara and James agree to become friends again, as Guardian has created a rift between the two of them. Even though Lena was innocent, the ending of the episode gives the impression that she might be joining her mother as she is playing chess by herself (referencing a flashback where he beat her brother Lex when they were younger in the game) and thinking to herself. Later on, Mon-El shows up at Kara’s apartment where the two decide that they should stop dancing around the issue and just give it a try. Just as they are about to share a kiss, they are interrupted (yet again) by a new person, who declares his love for Kara Zor-El. Fans of the comics know him as Mr. Mxyzptlk, a supervillain/antihero whose reality warping powers cause headaches for many DC Comics heroes. I wonder what he has in store for Kara?





Next week, Mr. Mxyzptlk attempts to woo Kara.