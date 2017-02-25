This Week In DC TV: The Flash Goes To Gorilla City

Supergirl: “Mr. & Mrs. Mxyzptlk”

Valentine’s Day isn’t bad for everyone, though. Winn finally gets himself a girl. He encounters Lyra, an alien from the planet Starhaven at everyone’s usual alien bar. As Winn is about to be beaten up by two other aliens looking for a fight, Lyra saves him and beats them up. The two end up going home together for a good old time. After their booty call reaches its conclusion, Winn opts to go on a real date with her. She is surprised as he takes her to a fancy place where she catches a bunch of stares being an alien, which Winn doesn’t care for. This turns her on even more as they opt to take their date back to his place for some more sex.

Speaking of his powers, he’s a virtual God. Mr. Mxyzptlk is an alien from the 5th Dimension, and pretty much can do whatever he wishes. He proves it by first snapping his fingers and Kara’s in a wedding dress. When Mon-El protests, he simply wills Mon-El to the DEO in nothing but his underwear. To have such omnipotent powers, Mr. Mxyzptlk has the maturity of a 7-year-old, and he has the hots for Kara. Although she refuses him, he assumes she’s playing hard to get and vows to prove his worth to her.

Last week ended with Kara and Mon-El about to finally take their relationship to the next level, only for them to once again be interrupted by some new character, who declares his love for Kar and wants to marry her. We soon learn that he is Mr. Mxyzptlk, a character famous from many Superman comics. It’s always interesting to see how they incorporate many superman canon events from the comics into the Supergirl TV show. “Mxy,” as he is called at times in the comics, was routinely an annoying supervillain/sometimes anti-hero for Kara’s cousin in the comics, but on the show, he’s using his powers to try and woo her into marriage.







The Flash: “Attack On Gorilla City”





Last week, Jesse Quick came from Earth-2 telling Wally that her father Harry was kidnapped by Grodd (the super strength telepathic Gorilla) and she needed their help rescuing him.





One of the headlines from the “Iris-will-be-dead” future is that there will be a Gorilla attack on Earth-1, so it raises some suspicion that things are going just as predicted. However, Barry takes it that if they travel to Earth-2 and save Harry from Grodd, then the gorilla’s will not attack, changing the timeline and saving Iris. Plus, they aren’t just going to leave Harry out to suffer in Gorilla City. Wally and Jesse stay behind in Central City as the rest of Team Flash (including Julian in his best Indiana Jones cosplay) head to Earth-2 to rescue Harry.





When they arrive at Earth-2 at Gorilla City, they are quickly dealt with at the hands of Grodd and other gorillas. They awaken in cages and are now prisoners. Harry shows up (mind controlled by Grodd) and speaks for Grodd. Grodd (via Harry) tells them that he needs their help stopping Solovar, Gorilla City’s leader who wants to lead an attack on Central City in Earth-1. Grodd promises Barry that if he helps defeat Solovar, Central City will be spared. To do so, Barry will need to face Solovar in a Gladiator-like arena.





As Barry faces off against the even-stronger-than-Grodd gorilla, Solovar seems to be kicking his ass. The battle (rather impressive CGI for a network TV show) has flash most of the time on the ropes with Cisco and other members of Team Flash cheering him on. As Barry gains the upper hand, he ends up defeating Solovar. However, Barry does not kill him and announces to all the gorillas in attendance that the people of Earth-1 do not want to kill them.









Meanwhile, on Earth-1, Wally and Jesse reunite. The two had been close to forming a relationship before she left to go back with her father to Earth-2. As the two are fighting crime, she’s distant. Turns out, she is entertaining the possibility of leaving Earth-2 behind so that she can be with Wally. After an enlightening conversation with HR (he may not be as smart as the other versions of Wells, but he’s a great “muse”), she decides that she will remain behind on Earth-1, she just has to tell her father after he’s rescued.





However, because Barry did not kill Solovar, Grodd places him back in custody. However, the real reason was because he wanted to perform a coup against Solovar and take over as the ruler of Gorilla City. Grodd then reveals his plan for using Cisco to open a portal to Earth-1 and he will lead the gorilla army into Central City (further making the future come true). Knowing that they cannot let that happen, the team comes up with a plan of escape. The plan requires Caitlin to use her “Killer Frost” powers to freeze Barry to death. When Grodd returns and sees Barry’s lifeless body, he takes him out of the cage to check him and then throws him on a pile of carcasses. Barry quickly revives himself and helps the team escape back to Earth-1.





However, Cisco wasn’t the only person Grodd was counting on. Gypsy (the woman Cisco fought for HR a few weeks back with the same powers as he), has been with Grodd and she will be his way to Earth-1, and he has the full gorilla army ready to attack.





Next week is the conclusion, “Attack on Central City.”

Legends of Tomorrow: “Camelot/3000”