2/15/2017
There's A 'Love Actually' Followup On The Way Next Month
There's somebody in your family, maybe it's even you, who has a total adoration of Love Actually. It's one of those movies that has become such an indelible part of the holiday season we can overlook how cornball the whole thing is. There's something about it that just makes us love it, and every year you'll find endless stories wondering where those love-seeking characters are now and who they are with. Well, we're about to find out.
Most of the cast of Love Actually plus writer/director Richard Curtis, are reuniting next month for this spring's Red Nose Day. Hugh Grant, Martine McCutcheon, Keira Knightley, Andrew Lincoln, Colin Firth, Lucia Moniz, Liam Neeson, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Olivia Olson, Bill Nighy, Marcus Brigstocke, and Rowan Atkinson will take part in a 10-minute sketch that will let us know what's up with their characters fourteen years later.
Curtis tells Yahoo UK...
“It seemed like a fun idea this year to do a special sketch based one of my films, since Red Nose Day is now in both the UK and America. I would never have dreamt of writing a sequel to ‘Love Actually,’ but I thought it might be fun to do 10 minutes to see what everyone is now up to."
This should be fun, and I imagine it will find its way on a special edition Blu-Ray at some point. Red Nose Day airs here in the U.S. on May 25th, but the U.K. gets it much earlier on March 24th. Something tells me we won't have to wait that long to see it.