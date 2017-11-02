The Pleasures And Pains Of 'Fifty Shades Darker', A Fan's Opinion





Trav's Note:I waited all year for this movie. Unlike the first one, I had different expectations.is my favorite book in theseries. We all know how the first one ended. Girl lets boy go a little hog wild in the sack. Boy shows her what he’s got. Girl freaks and runs.He DID warn her.Well, Christian is back ladies and my god is he gorgeous. *fans self* He’s sporting a broody 5 o’clock shadow, broader shoulders, a chest that won’t quit, washboard abs, and…*coughs* you’ll see. I don’t want to give it all away.Jamie Dornan’s Christian Grey works. I hear so many talk about his lifeless personality, but if you know the books you know that he’s pretty much playing him to a “T.” And let’s not forget about Dakota Fanning in her portrayal of Anastasia Steele. She’s witty and charming in a “deer forever caught in headlights” kind of way.The chemistry is definitely saved for the bedroom and the “Red Room of Pain” in this movie. I’m talking, scorching hot! It made up for the jerky feel of the movie.The ridiculous, five seconds after we broke up and we’re totally back together only for me to get pissed off about you giving me a shit ton of money for another five seconds, but you know, I’m fiiiiiine. That is until I get pissed off about you having files for your subs which is pretty effing freaky dude but in five seconds…you got it! I’ll be fine. Annnnnd, now I’m scared over something totally unrelated to what we were just talking about BUT seriously five seconds and that too shall pass, was pretty damn EXHAUSTING.The drama unfolds with her boss Jack, Christian’s ex dominant Elena, and poor Leila. It could have played out in a more climactic way, but again the movie was choppy. There was no build up to anything. Including the big accident. Which, if you read the books, you know what I’m talking about.On that note, let me finish this by saying the bedroom chemistry and soundtrack were the two winners for me. Well, that and Jamie Dornan’s pommel horse.