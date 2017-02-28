'The LEGO Movie 2' Will Be A "Big Musical" With Lots Of "Space Action"

There was a lot to love about The LEGO Movie
but one aspect I think gets overlooked was its terrific use of music. While we all remember "Everything is Awesome" and how you couldn't go a day without hearing it for a while, the entire soundtrack was addictive and frequently used to enhance the film's many jokes. Since it worked so well the last time, why mess with a good thing? The LEGO Batman Movie
director and The LEGO Movie
editor Chris McKay tells Shanlian on Batman
podcast that The LEGO Movie 2
will actually step things up a notch.
” ‘Lego 2’ is going to be this big musical and space action movie. They need a lot of the writing, a lot of development, not only with script development, but development with songwriters. So it was very ambitious to get that movie out."
Well, if that's the approach then hiring Trolls director Mike Mitchell was the smart move. After some delays, The LEGO Movie 2 is now expected to open on February 8th 2019.