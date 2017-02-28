'The LEGO Movie 2' Will Be A "Big Musical" With Lots Of "Space Action"









” ‘Lego 2’ is going to be this big musical and space action movie. They need a lot of the writing, a lot of development, not only with script development, but development with songwriters. So it was very ambitious to get that movie out."





Well, if that's the approach then hiring Trolls director Mike Mitchell was the smart move. After some delays, The LEGO Movie 2 is now expected to open on February 8th 2019.