'The Last Jedi': Mark Hamill's Supposed Oscar Chances; Snoke & Leia SPOILERS

I think J.J. Abrams was being funny here, but some are making a lot about his comment to New York Daily News about Mark Hamill's Oscar chances for 'The Last Jedi'. Let's be honest, nobody from Star Wars is going to get nominated, and this is probably Abrams just poking Luke Skywalker with a sharp stick to get a reaction.
Or he's absolutely mind-blowing amazing and Abrams can't keep a lid on it. Here's what he said...
“I think we are all going to be very upset if he does not win an Oscar, and no one more upset than Mark. He is hysterically funny. He has done comedy. He is an amazing guy — he can do anything.”
So did it get the reaction Abrams was looking for from Hamill? You bet!
So definitely a gag, and it's good to see everyone having so much fun with these movies.
The gang over at Making Star Wars have what they say is information on the state of the universe at the beginning of 'The Last Jedi', and suffice it to say everything is radically changed. Consider this potentially a MAJOR SPOILER so don't read on unless you don't mind knowing what's up with Snoke and the First Order...
For Snoke, the loss of the Starkiller Base was as significant as his wins. His forces are no longer a secret to the galaxy at large. Those who used to laugh at the idea that The First Order was a threat are either dead or no longer laughing. The Cold War-style standoff is publicly over after the full-on assault on the Republic and the senate. The galaxy no longer views Snoke as someone that is irrelevant on the galactic stage. The galaxy knows he and his cronies are maniacal zealots and they should be feared for better or worse. The galaxy seems to mostly understand that the First Order is eventually coming to conquer its worlds and those worlds have to fall in line or resist. Most understand that war has returned and the perceived era of peace is over.
Snoke understands that everything the First Order used to do in secret is no longer an option and a very overt war is on the horizon. Unfortunately, The Republic has completely collapsed after being attacked by Starkiller Base in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The galaxy is in complete disarray. The galaxy understands that everyone has to pick a side now.
General Organa no longer stands alone in her determination that the First Order is the greatest threat to freedom and democracy in the galaxy and the only choice they have left is to fight.