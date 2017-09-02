2/09/2017
'The Greasy Strangler' Director Casts Aubrey Plaza, Craig Robinson, & Emile Hirsch In Next Film
Jim Hosking's deeply unlikeable The Greasy Strangler was the worst movie experience of 2016 for me, and I'd rather pretend it didn't happen. Others felt differently and found his special brand of weirdness a reason to look forward to the next project from him. Well now we know what that is, and it boasts one Hell of a star-studded cast.
Hosking will co-write and direct An Evening with Beverly Luff Lin, which will star Aubrey Plaza, Emile Hirsch, Jemaine Clement, Matt Berry, and Craig Robinson. What? Did you people actually watch The Greasy Strangler? Ugh. Plaza plays Lulu Danger, whose unsatisfying marriage takes a fortunate turn for the worse when a mysterious man from her past comes to town to perform a mysterious event called An Evening With Beverly Luff Linn; For One Magical Night Only.
Expect something super strange out of this one. Shooting is already taking place so we may not have to wait long to see it. I'm seriously curious to see how this goes. [THR]