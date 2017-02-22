2/22/2017
The Afterlife Proves Dangerous In Trailer For 'The Discovery' Starring Jason Segel & Rooney Mara
For good reason The Discovery was one of the Sundance films highest on my most anticipated list. Writer/director Charlie McDowell had struck gold with his first film, The One I Love; and he'd gathered a great cast of Jason Segel, Rooney Mara, and Robert Redford for another trip down sci-fi's weird side. Well, I never got to see it, and the reviews from those I trust weren't exactly glowing, but the film is still hitting Netflix in a few weeks and here is another trailer with a ton of promise.
Redford plays a scientist who uncovers scientific proof that the afterlife exists, and that causes all kinds of problems for his estranged son, played by Segel, and a mysterious woman played by Mara. I can see where there could be problems; the whole suicide thing seems like a real drag and "interview" scenario has been done to death. But McDowell looks to have increased his scope visually by a substantial degree, and of course that cast is worth seeing no matter what. Here is the synopsis:
What would you do if there was proof of an afterlife? The answer to this question is rivetingly explored in The Discovery, where world-renowned physicist Doctor Thomas Harber (Robert Redford) is able to scientifically prove the existence of an afterlife—but with dire consequences. His estranged son, Will (Jason Segel), tries to confront the situation by returning to the New England–esque island where he grew up. He crosses paths with Isla (Rooney Mara), who’s returning to the island for mysterious reasons of her own. The tale unfolds over the ensuing days as the regret of past choices forces these lost characters to reflect on how they’ve gotten to where they are.
Netflix will debut The Discovery on March 31st.