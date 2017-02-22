The Afterlife Proves Dangerous In Trailer For 'The Discovery' Starring Jason Segel & Rooney Mara

For good reasonwas one of the Sundance films highest on my most anticipated list. Writer/director Charlie McDowell had struck gold with his first film,; and he'd gathered a great cast of Jason Segel, Rooney Mara, and Robert Redford for another trip down sci-fi's weird side. Well, I never got to see it, and the reviews from those I trust weren't exactly glowing, but the film is still hitting Netflix in a few weeks and here is another trailer with a ton of promise.Redford plays a scientist who uncovers scientific proof that the afterlife exists, and that causes all kinds of problems for his estranged son, played by Segel, and a mysterious woman played by Mara. I can see where there could be problems; the whole suicide thing seems like a real drag and "interview" scenario has been done to death. But McDowell looks to have increased his scope visually by a substantial degree, and of course that cast is worth seeing no matter what. Here is the synopsis:Netflix will debuton March 31st.