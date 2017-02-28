The Academy Officially Apologizes For Best Picture Screwup

Depending on who you talk to, the Best Picture mix-up is either the worst thing ever and somebody's head needs to roll, or a whole lot of nothin' because it's just a stupid awards show for rich people. I think both of those ideas are pretty stupid. It was a mistake, that was handled with the kind of respect and grace we see too rarely nowadays. Let it go. There doesn't need to be a big sweeping investigation to single out who screwed up (although that's already happened, it seems); and absolutely none of this should take away froms incredible achievement. But there does need to be an apology, and while PriceWaterhouseCoopers has already issued theirs, the Academy has now done so.Here is their official statement, which is basically just their way of saying "sorry" and that they'll work to never have it happen again, a promise that can't possibly stand for eternity.