Terrence Malick's 'Song To Song' Trailer: Same Malick, More Guitars

Let's see...Terrence Malick making a movie set within the Austin rock music scene? That's certainly different, and in theory it should offer something different from the nauseating norm of his last few movies, right? Well...maybe not so much. The first trailer forhas arrived and it looks like all of the others, only with a few more guitars and microphones.It looks like the cast can be counted on to star Ryan Gosling, Rooney Mara, Michael Fassbender, and Natalie Portman, although as usual there are tons of other celebs who will pass through. Remember, the initial images featured Christian Bale and Haley Bennett, but they don't seem to be part of the core narrative that entangles two couples. There will be much laughing, kissing, hugs, and sadness while the camera zooms in and out to signify some kind of emotional depth that won't be found in the script. Here's the synopsis:Here's hoping I'm wrong and this is actually a change of pace for Malick.opens March 17th.