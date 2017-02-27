'Suicide Squad' Duo Will Smith And David Ayer Reunite In First Teaser For 'Bright'

Hey, of all the comic book movies from last year which is the only one that can lay claim to being an Oscar winner? That would be, so take that, haters! And following its win there was no better time for Netflix to drop the teaser for, which reunites Will Smith withdirector David Ayer.Based on a script by the divisive Max Landis (), the expensive $90M feature takes place in a world of faeries and orcs...oh, and humans, too. Smith plays a human cop with Joel Edgerton as his orc partner as they battle monstrous street gangs. This is going to be a weird one, but that cast is pretty killer with Noomi Rapace, Lucy Fry, Edgar Ramirez, and Ike Barinholtz (also of Suicide Squad) on board.hits Netflix in December.