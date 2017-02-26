Steve McQueen's 'Widows' Adds 'Get Out' Star David Kaluuya

While Daniel Kaluuya did a lot to distinguish himself in, it will be this weekend's #1 horror-comedythat will be his introduction to most people. He makes quite an impression in the well-reviewed debut by Jordan Peele, and the offers are already flying in. The next major project Kaluuya has taken on is, the next film fromdirector, Steve McQueen.is an adaptation of a Brit TV series, which McQueen will direct and co-write with Gone Girl author, Gillian Flynn. Kaluuya joins Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, Elizabeth Debicki,'s Andre Holland, and Cynthia Ervio in the film about a group of widows who undertake the same dangerous heist that got their husbands killed.Kaluuya is also part of that awesomecast, proving that his taste is impeccable right now.