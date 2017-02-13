2/13/2017
Sophie Turner Confirms Next 'X-Men' Movie Shoots This Year
Here's what we know for sure about the next X-Men movie; it won't be directed by Bryan Singer....we think. There have been a ton of rumors about what the movie could be, though, with most assuming it will be yet another movie about Jean Grey and the Dark Phoenix, especially after the fiery events of X-Men: Apocalypse. With a working title of X-Men: Supernova floating around those rumors have only gained traction.
Well now Sophie Turner, who last played Jean Grey, has confirmed that she will return and that filming begins later this year. HeyUGuys caught up with her at the BAFTA Awards where she had this to say...
“We’re about to start shooting the next X-Men, we’ve just finished shooting Season 7 of [Game of] Thrones, and I’ve got a couple of movies to do before X-Men starts. And then we go on to Season 8! So I’ve got a busy year lined up.”
June 15th is the start date that has been going around, but if Turner really has a couple of movies to shoot beforehand that could be a tight fit.
Producer Simon Kinberg has said the next movie would take place in the '90s, moving things forward 10 years as the previous movies have done. We'll see if that idea sticks, but with so much about the X-Men franchise in flux something could change. A supposed plot synopsis revealed recently certainly puts Dark Phoenix right in the middle of the action, although to be fair she always seems to be. Do we really need another Phoenix story?
“Gathered together by Professor Charles Xavier to protect a world that fears and hates them, the X-Men had fought many battles, been on adventures that spanned galaxies, grappled enemies of limitless might, but none of this could prepare them for the most shocking struggle they would ever face. One of their own members, Jean Grey, has gained power beyond all comprehension, and that power has corrupted her absolutely! Now they must decide if the life of the woman they cherish is worth the existence of the entire universe!”
While this synopsis can hardly be called legit yet, it does suggest a different approach to Dark Phoenix than what we saw in X-Men: The Last Stand. This version sounds like a powerful cosmic entity that corrupts Jean Grey and augments her already immense abilities. That could be interesting, but I maintain the Dark Phoenix Saga should be told in multiple arcs not a single movie. Hopefully that's the path 20th Century Fox and whoever the director is choose to go.