Sophie Turner Confirms Next 'X-Men' Movie Shoots This Year

Here's what we know for sure about the next X-Men movie; it won't be directed by Bryan Singer....we think. There have been a ton of rumors about what the movie could be, though, with most assuming it will be yet another movie about Jean Grey and the Dark Phoenix, especially after the fiery events of. With a working title of X-Men: Supernova floating around those rumors have only gained traction.Well now Sophie Turner, who last played Jean Grey, has confirmed that she will return and that filming begins later this year. HeyUGuys caught up with her at the BAFTA Awards where she had this to say...June 15th is the start date that has been going around, but if Turner really has a couple of movies to shoot beforehand that could be a tight fit.Producer Simon Kinberg has said the next movie would take place in the '90s, moving things forward 10 years as the previous movies have done. We'll see if that idea sticks, but with so much about the X-Men franchise in flux something could change. A supposed plot synopsis revealed recently certainly puts Dark Phoenix right in the middle of the action, although to be fair she always seems to be. Do we really need another Phoenix story?While this synopsis can hardly be called legit yet, it does suggest a different approach to Dark Phoenix than what we saw in. This version sounds like a powerful cosmic entity that corrupts Jean Grey and augments her already immense abilities. That could be interesting, but I maintain the Dark Phoenix Saga should be told in multiple arcs not a single movie. Hopefully that's the path 20th Century Fox and whoever the director is choose to go.