‘Sharknado 5’ Blows Across The World And Will Be “Fin-ternational”

The Sharknado franchise, the gift that keeps on giving, is slated to premiere its latest movie Sharknado 5 (working title) set to premiere on Syfy this summer. Despite the ridiculous premise, the tongue in cheek film franchise has been a rating mega hit for the network year after year. Each subsequent movie has upped the ante year after year and the adventures of Fin Shepard (Ian Ziering) and April Wexler (Tara Reid) have been vastly entertaining. And it looks like they aren’t going to slow down now.
Sharknado 5 will be going into international waters… er, international tornadoes, as the show will be launching into global territories. Filming in more than 5 countries, including the UK and Australia. The film will focus on a global Sharknado after North America is left in ruins after the events of Sharknado: The 4th Awakens, it’s up to Fin and April to help save the world. Also returning is actress Cassie Scerbo, who played Sharknado fighter Nova, who has not been seeing since 2015’s Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No!
Sharknado 5 will premiere on Syfy this summer.