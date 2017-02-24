2/24/2017
Seth Rogen Has A Crush On Charlize Theron In Rom-Com 'Flarsky'
The comedy duo you've been begging for is about to become a reality. Deadline reports Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron will team up for Flarsky, a rom-com that kinda sounds like it should belong to Kevin James.
On board to direct is Jonathan Levine, who worked with Rogen on 50/50 and The Night Before. He'll be working from a script by Dan Sterling (The Interview) that centers on a down-on-his-luck journalist who decides to overcome his depression by pursuing his lifelong crush and former babysitter, now one of the most powerful women in the world.
So dude with a dad bod scores a hot woman? Rogen had been responsible for this kind of lazy comedy in the past, but are we sure this wasn't written for Kevin James? It's more his speed. Anyway, filming on Flarsky begins in August.