Seth Rogen Has A Crush On Charlize Theron In Rom-Com 'Flarsky'

The comedy duo you've been begging for is about to become a reality. Deadline reports Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron will team up for, a rom-com that kinda sounds like it should belong to Kevin James.On board to direct is Jonathan Levine, who worked with Rogen onand. He'll be working from a script by Dan Sterling () that centers on a down-on-his-luck journalist who decides to overcome his depression by pursuing his lifelong crush and former babysitter, now one of the most powerful women in the world.So dude with a dad bod scores a hot woman? Rogen had been responsible for this kind of lazy comedy in the past, but are we sure this wasn't written for Kevin James? It's more his speed. Anyway, filming onbegins in August.