2/07/2017
Secrets Are Served In Trailer For 'The Dinner' With Richard Gere, Steve Coogan, And Rebecca Hall
Richard Gere, Steve Coogan, Rebecca Hall, and Laura Linney in a movie written and directed by Oren Moverman? Yes, please. And that The Dinner looks like a pure acting showcase based on this new trailer only makes me more excited for an extra helping.
Based on the bestselling book by Herman Koch, the film centers on two couples and the dark secrets that bind them together over dinner. Gere plays politician running for Governor, with Coogan as his estranged younger brother. So already there's tension between those two and their respective wives, but throw in the fact their kids have committed a horrible crime, and they may not make it to dessert.
The Dinner opens May 5th. [EW]