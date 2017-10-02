2/10/2017
Seann WIlliam Scott Takes The Ice In Trailer For 'Goon: Last Of The Enforcers'
Seann William Scott hasn't actually been in that many movies, but he's been part of numerous successful franchise. American Pie, Ice Age, Final Destination, to name a few. And now with the arrival of sequel Goon: Last of the Enforcers, he's got one more that should fill the niche for fans of hockey comedies.
Scott is back as hockey thug Doug Glatt who is on the verge of hanging up his skates for good and settling down to lead a quiet family life. Yeah, that'll happen without a fight. Alison Pill, Liev Schreiber, Wyatt Russell, TJ Miller, Kim Coates, Eugene Levy, and Elisha Cuthbert co-star, with Jay Baruchel taking over as director. Here's the synopsis:
It’s a new day for the Halifax Highlanders. A pro lockout has reunited old teammates and brought a crew of new players to the bench; notably missing from the line-up, however, is everyone’s favourite enforcer and heart of the team, Doug “The Thug” Glatt. Sidelined after one too many hits and now married with a baby on the way, Doug is hanging up his skates and settling into life as an insurance salesman. But when Doug’s nemesis, Anders Cain, is made captain of the Highlanders and new ownership threatens to tear his team apart, Doug is compelled back into action.
Ignoring the wishes of wife Eva, Doug heads to the rink, discovering an unlikely training partner in fellow retired enforcer and one-time arch rival, Ross “The Boss” Rhea. Together with grit, passion and unrivaled loyalty, they will grind out one last chance to do what they do best…protect their team.
Goon: Last of the Enforcers takes the ice in Canada on March 17th. No release date here yet.