2/10/2017
'Scarface' Remake Gets Coen Brothers Script As Director Candidates Emerge
There are a million reasons why a Scarface remake is a bad idea, but if it's going to happen this is the way to do it. With Diego Luna in place to play the infamous gangster, the Coen Brothers have now been hired to write the script. Not only that, but some intriguing names have emerged as candidates to direct.
This will be just the latest scripting gig for the Coens who recently wrote Unbroken, Bridge of Spies, and the upcoming Suburbicon for others to direct. I would argue those first two movies are among their weakest and maybe they are better when directing, as well, but landing them is still a very big boost to a project that will be met with plenty of skepticism. The goal now is to find a director to replace Antoine Fuqua who dropped out to focus his energies on a sequel to The Equalizer. Apparent frontrunners include David Mackenzie, who directed Best Picture nominee Hell or High Water and the brilliant Starred Up; and Peter Berg who kept busy last year with Deepwater Horizon and Patriots Day. I'm actually surprised to not see Taylor Sheridan on the list as the Sicario writer just made his directorial debut with Wind River. He'd be a perfect choice if you ask me.
Universal needs to get moving on this soon if Scarface is to hit next year's August 10th date. [Variety/THR]