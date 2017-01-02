2/01/2017
Samuel L. Jackson, Laia Costa, And More Join Oscar Isaac In 'Life Itself'
If it feels like everyone around you is watching This Is Us (And sobbing at every episode), it's probably true. Series creator Dan Fogelman is finding the biggest success of his career on the small screen, but he's also got a pretty healthy thing going on as a film director. The Crazy Stupid Love writer and Danny Collins director is moving forward on his next project, Life Itself, which already has Oscar Isaac set to star. And now he's rounded out the ensemble with an impressive array of talent.
Joining Isaac are Samuel L. Jackson, Olivia Wilde, Olivia Cooke, Laia Costa, and Antonio Banderas. The multi-generational drama follows a group of people who are all connected by one tragic event, with Isaac and Wilde the lovestruck couple at the center of it. Yep, that sounds like Fogelman alright. Filming will kick off this spring.
That's a great international cast Fogelman's putting together but I'm especially happy to see Costa becoming more of a regular presence in American movies. The Spanish actress first came to our attention with her remarkable performance in Victoria, and I just had the pleasure of seeing her in Drake Doremus' Sundance drama, Newness, in which she was absolutely stunning. [Deadline]