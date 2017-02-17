2/17/2017
Sam Raimi May Direct One Of Multiple Bermuda Triangle Movies In The Works
Sam Raimi has kept a low profile since 2013's Oz the Great and Powerful (I seriously forgot that movie existed.), but he has been lining up a number of potential projects. We'll see if any of them to fruition because some are pretty interesting, like the remake of Jacque Audiard's A Prophet and the tornado heist flick, Stormfall. Well now he's adding one more that may or may not happen.
Raimi is in talks to direct one of three movies about The Bermuda Triangle developing over at Skydance, while Warner Bros. and Universal have similar projects in the works. Never let it be said that Hollywood has run out of ideas. With so many versions out there nobody wants to spill any details but we do know Raimi's will have a script by Carlo Bernard and Doug Miro, co-writers on Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time. Make of that what you will.
So we'll see if this flies or not. Skydance has been working on it long enough that they probably won't give up. I'm not sure Raimi is the guy if they want it done in a hurry, though. [THR]