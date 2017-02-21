Sally Hawkins Illuminates Life In Trailer For Artist Biopic, 'Maudie'

Although she'll probably never be considered a household name here in the States, Sally Hawkins has delivered more than her share of great performances. There were her Oscar nominated performances inandjust to name a couple, and has had her share of blockbuster roles such as in. She's back with her next leading role and it's as artist Maud Lewis in Aisling Walsh's biopic,, and now we have the first trailer.Maud was a popular Nova Scotia folk artist who mastered her talent despite suffering from juvenile rheumatoid arthritis. Ethan Hawke plays her difficult husband, Everett, a local fish salesman and a loner who put out an ad for a live-in housekeeper; an ad which Maud answered. A few weeks later they were married and lived in in his little one-room home. Like many artists, Maud never got rich from her paintings; but instead she and Everett lived in poverty, even after she started to become famous after a television broadcast on her work.hits theaters on June 16th.