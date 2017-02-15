2/15/2017
Rumor: Kerry Washington Testing For Domino In 'Deadpool' Sequel
The one-year anniversary of Deadpool's barnstormin' debut took place over the weekend, and 20th Century Fox is already deep into developing the sequel. Hell, they're already talking about what will happen in the third movie, assuming the next one's as big a hit as the first. Ryan Reynolds is returning, of course, with a new director in David Leitch (John Wick), but the next big step is casting the role of Domino, and a potential frontrunner has emerged.
Take this with a spoonful of salt, but The Hashtag Show claims that Kerry Washington (Scandal) is testing for the Domino role now. They also report earlier contenders Sienna Miller and Gugu Mbatha-Raw have passed on it for undisclosed reasons. A ton of actresses have been rumored for it over the past few months, including Mackenzie Davis, Ruby Rose, Sofia Boutella, and more. Whoever lands it will be sticking around for a while as Domino is expected to be in Deadpool 3, which will serve as a lead-in to an X-Force movie.
Here is a fairly detailed character breakdown the show has also revealed, and what's notable is it refers to Domino by her real name, "Neena".
Female, All ethnicities, Late 20s – early 30s Sexy, lithe and athletic. She has a witty personality.
Neena is a no-nonsense badass who rarely shows her feeling. Highly capable, supremely confident and armored in… well ARMOR… and bullet-proof sarcasm. But beneath her shell she’s still and vulnerable and some soft, beating remnant of her humanity remains intact.In this scene we need to see both sides. When she can’t get what she needs with insults, bluster and threats we need to see some of that vulnerability. It’s hard for her to let down her guard, and in the mercenary community she grew up in showing compassion is almost embarrassing. We should feel like she’d be more comfortable killing Silberman than saying “Please”.
With shooting expected to begin soon we should be getting some concrete casting on Domino and Cable within the next few weeks.