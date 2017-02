Rumor: Kerry Washington Testing For Domino In 'Deadpool' Sequel

The one-year anniversary of's barnstormin' debut took place over the weekend, and 20th Century Fox is already deep into developing the sequel. Hell, they're already talking about what will happen in the third movie , assuming the next one's as big a hit as the first. Ryan Reynolds is returning, of course, with a new director in David Leitch (), but the next big step is casting the role of Domino, and a potential frontrunner has emerged.Take this with a spoonful of salt, but The Hashtag Show claims that Kerry Washington () is testing for the Domino role now. They also report earlier contenders Sienna Miller and Gugu Mbatha-Raw have passed on it for undisclosed reasons. A ton of actresses have been rumored for it over the past few months, including Mackenzie Davis, Ruby Rose, Sofia Boutella, and more. Whoever lands it will be sticking around for a while as Domino is expected to be in, which will serve as a lead-in to an X-Force movie.Here is a fairly detailed character breakdown the show has also revealed, and what's notable is it refers to Domino by her real name, "Neena".With shooting expected to begin soon we should be getting some concrete casting on Domino and Cable within the next few weeks.