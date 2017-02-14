2/14/2017
Rumor: Ben Affleck Is Trying To Leave Batman Role
Last month we posted a story on how Ben Affleck wasn't just walking away from directing The Batman, but that he may also want to give up playing the role, too. That story has sort of hung like a cloud over everything since, from Warner Bros. being happy with his script to Matt Reeves taking over as director. As long as Affleck was sticking around to play the Dark Knight then everything should be fine. Well, the other shoe may be dropping.
Over on Collider Movie Talk, John Campea says he has three separate sources all claiming that Affleck wants out, stating “Ben Affleck, make no mistake, he wants out. He doesn’t want to be Batman anymore.” Affleck is reportedly in talks with Warner Bros. to get out of the role before The Batman shoots, and if that's impossible then he wants it to be his final time suiting up.
Now, first off, I don't believe anything that comes from Collider Movie Talk, not until it's been confirmed. And even Campea seems to question his sourcing, saying to take it with a "grain of salt".
Don't worry, we will.
While brushing this off as just another questionable rumor would be easy, it's undeniable that Affleck's recent trajectory has been leading to this point. He's been upset ever since the Live by Night press tour when all anyone wanted to do was ask about The Batman. Then when his movie failed he's been less than enthusiastic about The Batman and exhausted in general. It might be in the studio's best interests to cut him loose now, making Justice League his final appearance as Batman. Then the hero's first solo movie in years can have a brand new actor for fans to get excited over