Punch Drunk DVDs: 'Trolls', 'Loving', 'The Eagle Huntress', And More!

NEW THIS WEEK













In this animated hit, Anna Kendrick voices Poppy, the world’s most happy Troll, while Justin Timberlake plays the grumpy Branch. Together, the unlikely duo embark on a wacky adventure to save Poppy’s friends from the evil Bergens, all to the tune of the original (and Oscar nominated) new Justin Timberlake songs written just for the movie.





We Said: “Yes, it's cutesy, but at least it's more charmingly than cloyingly so. There's not a lot in here for the adults accompanying kids to the theater, but it's generally pleasant and inoffensive enough to enjoy at a mere ninety-minute stretch. Sometimes there's nothing wrong with just being cute and happy for a little while.” Rating: 3 out of 5





















Writer/Director Jeff Nichols’ (Midnight Special) inspiring and beautiful new drama tells the true story of Richard (a brilliant Joel Edgerton) and Mildred Loving (the fantastic Ruth Nega, Oscar nominated for this performance), an interracial couple in the segregated south of the late 1950’s. The film follows their landmark supreme court case for interracial marriage, and the way the media attention changed their lives.





We Said: “With the racial climate in our country more heated than ever, a film like Loving that emphasizes our common need to love and be loved by whoever we choose regardless of race couldn't have come at a better time. On its own Loving is already one of the best movies of the year, but timeliness gives the potential for profound impact.” Rating: 4 out of 5





















For hundreds of years, the Kazakh eagle hunters have never allowed a female to join their ranks. Now Aisho-pan, a young girl from Mongolia, wants to break that tradition. Daisy Ridley narrates this inspiring documentary.





We Said: “The Eagle Huntress is a film that will inspire millions of young girls everywhere. The first thing I thought of when it ended was Whale Rider, and how much the two stories are alike. Only Aisho-pan isn't living in a fairy tale. She faces real danger, real hatred, and the real concerns all girls her age must deal with. It's a striking, empowering story that will go far in helping others to spread their wings.” Rating: 3.5 out of 5



