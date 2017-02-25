Podcast: Cinema Royale Will 'Get Out' With 'The Girl With All The Gifts'



On this episode of Cinema Royale I dial up my northern homie Chris Bumbray of On this episode of Cinema Royale I dial up my northern homie Chris Bumbray of Joblo.com to talk about two movies we both saw at Sundance, Jordan Peele's GET OUT, and Macon Blair's I DON'T FEEL AT HOME IN THIS WORLD ANYMORE! Hopefully we both remember something about them. It was kinda late.

Plus, we'll take a look at the buzzed-about zombie flick, THE GIRL WITH ALL THE GIFTS, because Chris is the only other person I know who saw it. Makes it pretty easy to choose on a guest.

All this, plus my thoughts on Warner Bros.' struggles with THE BATMAN, news on X-FORCE, DEADPOOL 2, and more!