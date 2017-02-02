2/02/2017
Penelope Cruz And Edgar Ramirez To Star In Todd Solondz's 'Love Child'
There wasn't a lot of attention paid to Todd Solondz's last film, Wiener-Dog, despite it starring Greta Gerwig and fitting into his little world of oddball dark comedies. Perhaps a couple of big names will help with his next film, Love Child, which sounds just as weird and divisive as the rest of Solondz's work.
Deadline reports Penelope Cruz and Edgar Ramirez will star in the film, which could be the director's most bizarre and Oedipal yet. The story follows 11-year-old Junior, a delusional aspiring Broadway star with an unhealthy obsession with his mother, Immaculada. After orchestrating an accident that nearly his abusive father, he convinces Nacho, the handsome man living in their guesthouse, to hook up with his mother. When they fall in love he grows jealous, Junior sets out to get rid of Nacho, too.
Even for Solondz this is nuts, but it also sounds like more of a straight thriller than we usually get from him, although his twisted familial themes are still there. If the pairing of Cruz and Ramirez sounds familiar, they were in The Counselor together, but didn't share any scenes.