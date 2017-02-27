Oscars 2017: 'La La Land' Wins Six, But 'Moonlight' Scores Best Picture In Surprising Fashion

BEST PICTURE

“Arrival”

“Fences”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“Hell Or High Water”

“Hidden Figures”

“La La Land”

“Lion”

“Manchester By The Sea”

WINNER: “Moonlight”

BEST DIRECTOR

Denis Villeneuve, “Arrival”

Mel Gibson, “Hacksaw Ridge”

WINNER: Damien Chazelle, “La La Land”

Barry Jenkins, “Moonlight”

Kenneth Lonergan, “Manchester By The Sea”

BEST ACTOR

WINNER: Casey Affleck, “Manchester By The Sea”

Ryan Gosling, “La La Land”

Andrew Garfield, “Hacksaw Ridge”

Viggo Mortensen, “Captain Fantastic”

Denzel Washington, “Fences”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

WINNER: Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”

Jeff Bridges, “Hell Or High Water”

Michael Shannon, “Nocturnal Animals”

Lucas Hedges, “Manchester By The Sea”

Dev Patel, “Lion”

BEST ACTRESS

Ruth Negga, “Loving”

Natalie Portman, “Jackie”

WINNER: Emma Stone, “La La Land”

Meryl Streep, “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Isabelle Huppert, “Elle”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

WINNER: Viola Davis, “Fences”

Naomie Harris, “Moonlight”

Nicole Kidman, “Lion”

Octavia Spencer, “Hidden Figures”

Michelle Williams, “Manchester By The Sea”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

“Lion”

“Moonlight”

“Silence”

WINNER: “La La Land”

“Arrival”

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

“Fire At Sea”

“I Am Not Your Negro”

“Life, Animated”

WINNER: “O.J.: Made In America”

“13th”

BEST EDITING

Joe Walker, “Arrival”

Tom Cross, “La La Land”

WINNER: John Gilbert, “Hacksaw Ridge”

Joi McMillon, Nat Sanders, “Moonlight”

Jake Roberts, “Hell Or High Water”

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

“Arrival”

“Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them”

“Hail, Caesar!”

WINNER: “La La Land”

“Passengers”

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Nicholas Britell, “Moonlight”

Hauschka, Dustin O’Halloran, “Lion”

WINNER: Justin Hurwitz, “La La Land”

Mica Levi, “Jackie”

Thomas Newman, “Passengers”

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” — “La La Land”

“Can’t Stop The Feeling” — “Trolls”

WINNER: “City Of Stars” — “La La Land”

“How Far I’ll Go” — “Moana”

“The Empty Chair” — “Jim: The James Foley Story”

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Efthymis Filippou, Yorgos Lanthimos, “The Lobster”

WINNER: Kenneth Lonergan, “Manchester By The Sea”

Damien Chazelle, “La La Land”

Mike Mills, “20th Century Women”

Taylor Sheridan, “Hell Or High Water”

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Eric Heisserer, “Arrival”

August Wilson, “Fences,”

Theodore Melfi, Allison Schroeder, “Hidden Figures,”

Luke Davies, “Lion”

WINNER: Barry Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney, “Moonlight”

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

“Kubo And The Two Strings”

“Moana”

“The Red Turtle”

WINNER: “Zootopia”

“My Life As A Zucchini”

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Australia, “Tanna,” Bentley Dean, Martin Butler, directors

Denmark, “Land Of Mine,” Martin Zandvliet, director

Germany, “Toni Erdmann,” Maren Ade, director

WINNER: Iran, “The Salesman,” Asghar Farhadi, director

Sweden, “A Man Called Ove,” Hannes Holm, director

BEST SOUND EDITING

WINNER: “Arrival”

“Deepwater Horizon”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“La La Land”

“Sully”

BEST SOUND MIXING

“Arrival”

WINNER: “Hacksaw Ridge”

“La La Land”

“13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers Of Benghazi”

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

“Star Trek Beyond”

WINNER: “Suicide Squad”

“A Man Called Ove”

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

“Allied”

WINNER: “Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them”

“Florence Foster Jenkins”

“Jackie”

“La La Land”

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

“Deepwater Horizon”

“Doctor Strange”

“Kubo And The Two Strings”

WINNER: “The Jungle Book”

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM

“Blind Vaysha”

“Borrowed Time”

“Pear Cider And Cigarettes”

“Pearl”

WINNER: “Piper”

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT

“Ennemis Intérieurs”

“La Femme et le TGV”

“Silent Nights”

WINNER: “Sing”

“Timecode”

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

“Extremis”

“4.1 Miles”

“Joe’s Violin”

“Watering: My Homeland”

WINNER: “The White Helmets”





The Academy Awards at least ended with a bang, didn't they? The show turned out not to be the political firestorm we all expected it to be, with the exception of a few Kimmel gags and the Best Foreign Language winner, which went to. The biggest shock moment of the night was saved for last when the Best Picture winner, read by Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway in areunion, was announced as. But oops! A snafu caused a lot of commotion on stage as it was revealed the real winner was actually. While it may be fun to blame Beatty, who is probably all embarrassed and stuff, the mistake wasn't actually his fault. A heel turn would have been awesome, but no. It was probably Putin.Don't feel too bad for, though, as the Hollywood darling still came away with six wins including Best Director for Damien Chazelle, Best Actress for Emma Stone, plus Original Song and Original Score.obviously won the big one, but also earned Best Adapted Screenplay and Mahershala Ali a win for Best Supporting Actor.I think pretty much everything else went as expected, except in the technical categories. The full list of winners is below: