2/08/2017
Nothing Is Okay In Trailer For Horror 'It Comes At Night' Starring Joel Edgerton
I don't know why studios keep attempting big-budget revivals like Halloween and Friday the 13th when audiences have clearly moved on. Instead what you're finding is a melding of horror and art house that elevated the genre to new heights. Who needs another Freddy Kruger movie when we can get a Don't Breathe or Lights Out? And now we can add another promising title to the mix in It Comes At Night, which has a great cast and a nifty little trailer.
Trey Edward Shults, whose breakthrough film Krisha earned him all kinds of accolades last year, directs a cast that includes Joel Edgerton, Carmen Ejogo, Riley Keough, and Christopher Abbott. Whoa. Edgerton plays a man trying to protect his family from a supernatural force just outside the door. Here's the synopsis:
Imagine the end of the world— Now imagine something worse.
Award-winning filmmaker Trey Edward Shults follows his incredible debut feature Krisha with It Comes At Night, a horror film following a man (Joel Edgerton) as he is learns that the evil stalking his family home may be only a prelude to horrors that come from within.
Secure within a desolate home as an unnatural threat terrorizes the world, the tenuous domestic order he has established with his wife and son is put to the ultimate test with the arrival of a desperate young family seeking refuge.
Despite the best intentions of both families, paranoia and mistrust boil over as the horrors outside creep ever-closer, awakening something hidden and monstrous within him as he learns that the protection of his family comes at the cost of his soul.
A24 plans to release It Comes At Night on August 25th.