Nothing Is Okay In Trailer For Horror 'It Comes At Night' Starring Joel Edgerton

I don't know why studios keep attempting big-budget revivals likeandwhen audiences have clearly moved on. Instead what you're finding is a melding of horror and art house that elevated the genre to new heights. Who needs another Freddy Kruger movie when we can get aor? And now we can add another promising title to the mix in, which has a great cast and a nifty little trailer.Trey Edward Shults, whose breakthrough filmearned him all kinds of accolades last year, directs a cast that includes Joel Edgerton, Carmen Ejogo, Riley Keough, and Christopher Abbott. Whoa. Edgerton plays a man trying to protect his family from a supernatural force just outside the door. Here's the synopsis:A24 plans to releaseon August 25th.