2/09/2017
Noomi Rapace Can't Trust Anyone In Trailer For CIA Thriller, 'Unlocked'
Chances are you're already watching 24: Legacy if CIA agents hunting down dangerous terrorists is your bag. But maybe after checking out the trailer for Unlocked and seeing its impressive roster of talent it'll give you something else to look forward to.
Directed by veteran filmmaker Michael Apted (The World Is Not Enough) and starring Noomi Rapace, John Malkovich, Orlando Bloom, Toni Collette, and Michael Douglas, the plot is an interesting if familiar one. Rapace plays a CIA agent with a troubled past who is tricked into divulging information that leads to a deadly biological terrorist attack in London. Of course she's the only one who can put a stop to it. She sounds like a terrible agent, but the trailer makes her look capable.
Unlocked has yet to gain U.S. distribution but hits the U.K. in May. [Empire]