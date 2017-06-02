2/06/2017
Ninja Ready For Action In First Look At 'The LEGO Ninjago Movie'
When you catch The LEGO Batman Movie this weekend (my review here, by the way), chances are it will be preceded by a trailer for Warner Bros.'s next brick-building move. No, it's not The LEGO Movie Sequel, which seems a bit further off today than it did yesterday. It will be The LEGO Ninjago Movie which brings the martial arts-inspired toy line to the big screen. It's a great trailer, but before it arrives officially USA Today has these new images to get you ready for some ninja action.
Featuring the voices of Jackie Chan, Justin Theroux, Dave Franco, Michael Peña, Abbi Jacobson, Kumail Nanjiani, Zach Woods and Fred Armisen, the film is about a young ninja named Lloyd whose absent father is the world-dominating villain, Lord Garmadon. It'll be interesting to see how this does compared to the other LEGO films which weren't shy about borrowing from other recognizable properties. While Ninjago is popular in its own right with an animated series, video games, and more under its belt, it doesn't really compare to the likes of Batman, does it?
The LEGO Ninjago Movie opens September 22nd.