2/09/2017
Nicolas Winding Refn & Ed Brubaker Team For Amazon Series 'Too Old To Die Young'
At this point you either like Nicolas Winding Refn's movies or you don't, and probably little will change that. The Neon Demon clicked with his usual audience but outside of that? Well, it didn't do anything at the box office but Amazon Studios must've dug what it did for their streaming service. How do we know? Because they're set to expand their relationship with Refn into a new network series.
Amazon has given a series order to Refn's Too Old to Die Young, which he will produce, direct, and co-write with crime novelist and comic book legend, Ed Brubaker. Whoa. The 10-episode crime series is described as similar to Refn's Pusher trilogy, and explores various characters’ existential journeys from being killers to becoming samurai’s in the city of angels.
Count me in. Although it looks like the fall shoot will mean a delay on Refn's spy flick, The Avenging Silence, which is very disappointing. [Variety]