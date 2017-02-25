Nicholas Hoult Knows There's Another X-Men Movie, Thinks He Might Be In It

Feeling a little confused about what's going on with the X-Men movies? Don't feel bad. Apparently, the actors don't know much either. While we know Josh Boone has New Mutants coming up...at some point, and of course Deadpool 2 is speeding right along and there may be an X-Force movie or something, the next core X-Men movie, possibly titled 'Supernova' is still up in the air. Sophie Turner has said shooting begins later this year, and Simon Kinberg is reportedly in talks to direct, but nothing is really confirmed. Need proof? Just listen Nicholas Hoult, who has no clue if he's coming back to play Beast...
Hoult told HeyUGuys, "I think I’m involved. I’d be happy to go back – I love playing that character and I love everyone involved and I know there’s one in the works…"
Now there's commitment for ya. Clearly, nobody knows anything at this point. What about Jennifer Lawrence? Or Michael Fassbender? James McAvoy seems like he's in, but who knows for sure? Even the thing about Kinberg directing isn't a done deal...
Just spoke to Simon Kinberg, who said reports of him directing the next X-Men movie are still premature. Not official yet— ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) February 24, 2017
I think Fox had done a better job than most in keeping the X-Men house in order but they've really let things go lately. Hopefully things will clear up after Logan hits theaters.