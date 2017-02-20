2/20/2017
New Trailer For 'King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword' Reminds You It Still Exists
What does it say that Guy Ritchie's King Arthur: Legend of the Sword has been delayed a handful of times already? Well, obviously it's not a good sign for a potential 6-film franchise to get off on such shaky ground, especially since buzz is hard to find. On the other hand, Warner Bros. didn't outright kill the film, although that might be so he sticks around for Sherlock Holmes 3 or something. Whatever, it's opening soon right at the beginning of summer, and a new trailer seeks to get people talking about Camelot again.
Starring Charlie Hunnam as a gritty, Batman Begins-esque version of Arthur, the film charts his bloody path to claiming the throne. Astrid Bergès-Frisbey, Djimon Hounsou, Aidan Gillen, Jude Law, Annabelle Wallis, and Eric Bana co-star. Here's the synopsis:
Acclaimed filmmaker Guy Ritchie brings his dynamic style to the epic fantasy action adventure “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.” Starring Charlie Hunnam in the title role, the film is an iconoclastic take on the classic Excalibur myth, tracing Arthur’s journey from the streets to the throne. When the child Arthur’s father is murdered, Vortigern (Jude Law), Arthur’s uncle, seizes the crown. Robbed of his birthright and with no idea who he truly is, Arthur comes up the hard way in the back alleys of the city. But once he pulls the sword from the stone, his life is turned upside down and he is forced to acknowledge his true legacy…whether he likes it or not.
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword opens May 12th, one of the toughest blockbuster weekends of the year. Ooof. I think they'll be lucky to match what The Legend of Tarzan did last year, but we shall see.