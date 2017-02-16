New Trailer For 'Colossal' Reveals A Monster Inside Anne Hathaway

Betweenand its sequel,, and, kaiju movies are making a definite comeback. But this spring one monster movie will arrive that will have elements of them all, but in a way that few will expect. That film is, and it stars Anne Hathaway in one of the most surprising roles of her career.Directed by Nacho Vigalondo (Open Windows) with Dan Stevens, Jason Sudeikis, Tim Blake Nelson, and Austin Stowell co-starring, the film centers on a party girl who has a strong connection to a monster rampaging through Korea. There's a lot more to that bond than should be revealed here, and I worry that these trailers will spoil the movie's true intent. Suffice it to say, I loved it when I saw it at Sundance and can't wait for the reaction from others.hits theaters on April 7th.